Tennessee, Maryland governors make friendly wager on Titans-Ravens game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJHL) — The governors of Tennessee and Maryland have made a friendly wager ahead of this Saturday’s AFC divisional round matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wagered Nashville hot chicken while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up Maryland crab cakes.

Gov. Hogan will host Gov. Lee and First Lady Maria Lee for the game.

“We certainly look forward to hosting Governor Lee, but that’s where our good hospitality will end, because I have ‘big truss’ that the Ravens are going to take out the Titans,” said Hogan.

“I am honored to be with Governor Hogan and appreciate his invitation to join him for this exciting playoff game,” said Lee. “It’s fitting to have Governor Hogan eat some Nashville Hot Chicken, because the Titans are certainly going to be bringing the heat on Saturday.”

According to a press release from Gov. Hogan’s office, the Lee family is a family divided because Maria Lee was raised in Maryland and attended the University of Maryland.

The game will get underway at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 10. You can watch it on News Channel 11.