KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After four consecutive victories in conference play, Tennessee men’s basketball team reached their highest ranking of 2022 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

The Volunteers are ranked No. 16 in the Week 15 AP Top 25 released Monday. The new poll marks Tennessee’s highest overall ranking since they came in at No. 14 in the final poll of 2021.

Tennessee has won 7 of its 8 games since Jan. 15 when the Vols looked to be in danger of falling out of the Top 25 following a 79-107 loss to then 5th-ranked Kentucky. The Vols will look to avenge January’s loss Tuesday when No. 4 Kentucky travels to Knoxville.

After the Tennessee-Kentucky clash, the Vols will hit the road for their next two games against Arkansas and Missouri. They’ll returning home for a Feb. 26 showdown with the SEC leaders Auburn and former coach Bruce Pearl.

The Vols secured their 10th consecutive win over Vanderbilt on Saturday to improve their record to 18-6 on the season, and 9-3 in conference play.

Their highest ranking of the season came in the Week 4 poll released on Nov. 29