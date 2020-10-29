Tennessee mulling independent review on COVID-19 vaccine

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, right, talks about the continuing battle against the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Gov. Bill Lee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says Tennessee is considering independently reviewing the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine once it is eventually approved by the federal government before distributing it to the public.

Piercey told reporters on Wednesday that she didn’t have a “clear answer” when asked if an independent review could cause more alarm over the vaccine’s safety.

Earlier this year, Gov. Bill Lee declined to say whether he would be vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available.

Instead, he said he’d determine if it’s “safe and effective and talk to my doctor.”

