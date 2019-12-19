Breaking News
Tennessee named state with most Christmas spirit

News

by: Sebastian Posey

(Source: Pixabay, modified)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever wondered which state loves Christmas the most? GetCenturyLink has compiled a list of data, checked it twice, and determined where you can find the most Christmas spirit.

And the state that loves Christmas the most is…Tennessee!

Determining Factors

GetCenturyLink ranked all 50 states using two main categories: Online activity and area culture.

Online activity includes:

  • Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
  • Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “elf on a shelf” (28%)
  • Number of Christmas songs streamed (14.5%)
  • Number of tweets related to Christmas (7%)

Area culture includes:

  • Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)
  • Amount of charitable donations (14.5%)

Most Christmas Spirit: Ranked Highest to Lowest 

  1. Tennessee
  2. North Carolina
  3. Utah
  4. Ohio
  5. Alabama
  6. South Carolina
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Oregon
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Kansas
  11. Maine
  12. New Hampshire
  13. Missouri
  14. Idaho
  15. Vermont
  16. South Dakota
  17. Iowa
  18. Wisconsin
  19. West Virginia
  20. Montana
  21. Washington
  22. Nebraska
  23. Massachusetts
  24. Mississippi
  25. Kentucky
  26. Indiana
  27. Connecticut
  28. Oklahoma
  29. Colorado
  30. Virginia
  31. Maryland
  32. Georgia
  33. New York
  34. Minnesota
  35. Arkansas
  36. Illinois
  37. Wyoming
  38. North Dakota
  39. Louisiana
  40. Alaska
  41. Michigan
  42. Delaware
  43. Texas
  44. New Mexico
  45. New Jersey
  46. Arizona
  47. Florida
  48. California
  49. Hawaii
  50. Nevada

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

