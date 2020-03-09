Tennessee National Guard activated to help communities after Middle Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee National Guard has sent more than 160 guardsmen to help communities affected by the tornadoes on March 2.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Military, soldiers and airmen from across the state will be working alongside local first responders and law enforcement to assist in recovery efforts.

Always Ready, Always there. Tennessee National Guard Soldiers are supporting and assisting victims after a recent tornado wreaked havoc in their community. #nationalguard #tornado #tennessee #community #helpothers pic.twitter.com/3ZMTYkzja0 — National Guard (@NationalGuard) March 5, 2020

Airmen from the 118th Wing in Nashville deployed generators to Jackson County to restore power to a water treatment facility.

Other soldiers and airmen have been deployed to Putnam County and Nashville to assist in the distribution of relief resources and provide help during missions.

“The Tennessee National Guard has over 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen and we are prepared to activate every single one of them if our help is needed,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General. “The Tennessee National Guard is always ready and willing to help our fellow Tennesseans in any way that we can.”