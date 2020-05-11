Tennessee National Guard releases ‘Operation American Resolve’ flight path for Tuesday flyover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The flight paths have been released by the Tennessee National Guard for Tuesday’s statewide flyover in honor of health care workers.
The Tennessee National Guard announced last week that on Tuesday, May 12, they will have a C-17 from the 164th Air Lift Wing out of Memphis and a KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing out of Knoxville will be doing a flyover to salute the medical professionals and first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee National Guard organizing a statewide flyover saluting health care heroes
The flyover for Knoxville will be 12:47 p.m.
These flyovers will also be serving as routine flight training for the pilots and crew.
