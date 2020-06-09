Tennessee National Guard will return from Washington D.C. Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard are set to return from Washington D.C. on June 9.

More than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th

Air Refueling Wing deployed to the nation’s capital on Thursday, June 4.

These Soldiers and Airmen provided additional support to the Washington D.C. National Guard, law enforcement and first responders to protect life, preserve property, and ensure public safety.

As we’ve seen time and time again, the Tennessee National Guard can and will respond at a

moment’s notice to provide capabilities and capacity. In less than 24 hours and without hesitation, more than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen were able to answer the call and support our fellow guard members in Washington D.C. In true Tennessee volunteer spirit, we provided twice as many National Guard service members, more than any other state. MAJ. GEN. JEFF HOLMES, TENNESSEE ADJUTANT GENERAL

The total number of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized for various missions, to include COVID-19

response, is over 2,200.