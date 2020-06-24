Tennessee newspaper fires ad manager for end of times ad

Full page that ran in the Sunday edition of The Tennessean (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee newspaper has fired its advertising manager after a full-page advertisement from a religious group that predicts a terrorist attack in Nashville next month appeared in its pages.

The Tennessean reports the advertising manager at their newspaper was fired Monday after an internal investigation into the advertisement. The ad said an attack would be carried out by unspecific interests of “Islam.” An official with Gannett, the newspaper’s parent company, said the manager proceeded with the ad without fully reviewing it.

The newspaper says revenues from the ad sale will be refunded back to the group and Gannett will donate $14,000 to the American Muslim Advisory Council.

