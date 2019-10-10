Tennessee observes statewide day of prayer, fasting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday is an official day of prayer and fasting for Tennessee after Governor Bill Lee made the declaration last month.

Last month, Governor Lee invited all Tennesseans to join him and his wife in observing the day on Oct. 10.

He said he got the idea after touring the state and learning how people were praying for him.

“Maria and I will take the day for prayers of healing, prayers of forgiveness, prayers of thanksgiving and prayers of hope for our state,” said Governor Lee.

Governor Lee said he understands why some would criticize a day of prayer for the state.

“This is a voluntary day of prayer and fasting. Anyone who can or cannot, should or should not, participate if they want to. I think it’s valuable to have folks to come together and ask for God’s blessing on our state,” said Governor Lee.

He said he will likely spend the day at his farm, either alone or with his family.