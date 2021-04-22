Tennessee offering bonuses to add, keep corrections officers

FILE – In this photo taken May 13, 2011 file photo, a guard is shown in a tower at the Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Unit near Tucker, Ark. Arkansas prison officials said Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 that six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at the maximum security prison and are holding […]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is now offering a series of bonuses in an effort to try to recruit and keep more correctional officers in its prison system.

The state Department of Correction says all newly hired correctional officers will receive a $5,000 signing bonus, payable over 18 months.

Additionally, current correctional officers will receive a $5,000 bonus in an effort to keep them on board.

A third bonus will offer $1,000 for department employees who recruit new correctional officers. The bonuses went into effect Wednesday.

The department says it currently has 858 correctional officer vacancies statewide.

Officials plan to fund the bonuses using existing money from equity and payroll savings.