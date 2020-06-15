Tennessee offers new financial assistance for families qualified for free, reduced school meals

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services and Department of Education are partnering in the state to make sure children’s nutritional needs are met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new “Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer” program, families who receive free or reduced meals at school may receive financial assistance to replace school meals during the months of March, April and May due to closures.

The program will provide parents with $5.70 per child each day that qualifies for the program.

“Families across our state depend on the meals their children receive at school and many were not

prepared to immediately replace those meals when schools shut down for COVID-19,” said TDHS

Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “The P-EBT program brings economic support to ensure

children receive the nutrition they need. Helping families through this emergency is how we

continue building a thriving Tennessee.”

If parents already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, they do not need to apply.

Some may already have received their benefits via their EBT card as early as June 12.

For parents who do not receive SNAP or TANF benefits but whose children qualify for free or reduced school meals, an online application for the P-EBT program is available here.

The application period ends on June 29, 2020.

Anyone needing help with their application or who may have questions can contact TDHS by calling 1-833-496-0661 and selecting option 3.