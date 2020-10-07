Tennessee panel conditionally OKs 4th sportsbook firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has conditionally approved a license for a fourth sportsbook operator under the state’s online-only sports betting program, which is expected to allow wagers starting Nov. 1. Tennessee Action 24/7 drew approval Monday from the Tennessee Lottery’s Sports Wagering Committee.

The first three were FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings. There is no limit on the number of qualified sportsbook operators in Tennessee, where sports betting passed narrowly in spring 2019.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without his signature, citing concerns over an expansion of gambling in Tennessee, a state without casinos. The law took effect last July but left many regulatory specifics up to the lottery.