Tennessee parks holding virtual 5K race to benefit honeybees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Parks is organizing a virtual 5K race this month that will coincide with World Bee Day and benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project., according to a news release from the parks.

The virtual race can be run — or walked — from any location. Participants run at their own pace and time themselves. The race takes place May 17-23. Registration is $20, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project, which helps establish honeybee hives in parks across Tennessee.

Participants will receive a bib by email. A finisher’s medal and certificate will be sent by mail. Participants can register at https://honeyprojectvirtual5k.itsyourrace.com.