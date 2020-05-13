Tennessee, PBS extends partnership to provide instructional programming

The state’s teaching partnership with PBS has now been extended through the end of the month.

Tennessee’s six PBS stations have been delivering two hours of instructional programming each day with more streaming overnight for you to record. Educators provide a virtual classroom lesson on English, Language Arts or Math for grades 1-8 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All recorded lessons are also available on the Tennessee Department of Education Youtube page.

Visit the Tennessee Department of Education website for more information on the educational materials.