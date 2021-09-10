Tennessee police officer dead after being found unresponsive in station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Ripley, Tennessee, police officer was reportedly pronounced dead after he was found unconscious in the police station Wednesday night.

According to the Ripley Police Department, a staff member found Officer Tim Mullen unresponsive in the station at around 11:17 p.m. First responders made the scene and transported Mullen to the hospital.

Police say emergency crews were not able to revive him.

Ripley Police say Mullen had been employed with the department for more than a decade. He previously worked as a deputy for the Lauderdale County sheriff’s Department.

“Officer Tim Mullen will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the Ripley Police Department and this community,” the department said in a release.

Ripley Police say funeral arrangements will be announced later.

