Tennessee posts new resources to help employees, employers impacted by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State labor officials have posted new resources to help employers and employees affected by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has listed new information on its website.

The new information for employees includes an explanation of the unemployment benefits process as well as answers to questions they may have.

Those who are out of work due to COVID-19 can file for Tennessee unemployment by visiting Jobs4TN.org.

