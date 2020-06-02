NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day is coming up on Saturday.
Anyone can fish without a license in Tennessee public waters on Saturday. Kids aged 15 and younger can keep fishing without a license for a full week through June 12.
For more information on free fishing day, trout stocking reports and other fishing information, visit tn.gov/twra/fishing.
- Tennessee preparing for Free Fishing Day on Saturday
- Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville I-40 crash
- Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee competition postponed
- Carole Baskin awarded the zoo once owned by ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
- Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base