Tennessee prison escapee indicted for murder, rape of TDOC administrator

by: Alex Corradetti

Credit: TDOC

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of killing a long-time Tennessee Department of Correction employee and escaping from a West Tennessee prison last year has been indicted for murder.

According to the indictment out of Lauderdale County, a grand jury determined Curtis Watson “did unlawfully and with premeditation” kill TDOC Administrator Debra Johnson in Aug. 2019.

Watson was indicted Tuesday on 15 charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated rape.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Johnson was strangled and sexually assaulted by Watson, who was captured after a five-day manhunt.

