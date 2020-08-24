Tennessee recruiting more poll workers for November election

FILE-In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020 file photo, poll workers instruct a voter on where to go to fill out their ballot during the Kentucky primary at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. There was only one polling place open on election day this week in Louisville, Kentucky, and voting went relatively smoothly compared to other recent primaries amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is back on the lookout for poll workers, this time for the Nov. 3 election that will require about 17,000 of them.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says thousands of Tennesseans served as poll workers in the Aug. 6 primary.

Those interested in working the paid job for November can apply at GoVoteTN.com. Poll workers must be 16 or older or a registered voter if 18 or older, cannot be a candidate or close relative of one and must be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers must wear face coverings and will be trained on COVID-19 precautions. Early voting begins Oct. 14.