Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The deadline to get those REAL IDs in the state of Tennessee has been extended because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

Now through October 1, you won’t have to appear in person and have a new photograph taken. The state will allow many people to renew online without visiting in person.

All driver licenses, learner permits, commercial driver licenses and handgun carry permits that would expire between March 12 and May 19 will be extended six months beyond the original expiration date.