Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett weighs in on confederate statue removals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After weeks of unrest, a Tennessee representative is addressing the call to remove confederate statues in Tennessee and across America.

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02) posted on Twitter, saying quote “if you blame your problems on a statue of someone who has been dead over a century, then you only have yourself to blame.”

This comes just days after Gov. Bill Lee pledged to hold a meeting soon to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from our state’s capitol.

Protesters in Washington D.C. pulled the statue of confederate army general Albert Pike off its pedestal and set it on fire on Friday night.

There have also been numerous removals of confederate statues all around the country.