KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’ve seen some rain in recent days a welcome change from all of dry weather and wildfires we saw earlier in the month.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said crews responded to 224 wildfires across Tennessee from March 1 through March 13. All 224 fires burned a combined 5,300 acres.

The biggest fire was reported on March 9 in Fentress County. At last check it was over 1200 acres in size.