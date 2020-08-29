Tennessee reports 1,465 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, August 29.

The health department reported 1,465 new cases, bringing the state to 152,280 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 148,681 are confirmed and 3,599 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 1,457 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 24 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,725 total deaths. Saturday is the 18th day in August the state department has reported 20+ deaths. It’s also the sixth straight day of 20+ deaths as well.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 114,099 have recovered, an increase of 786 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 66 to 6,817. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 152,280 cases, 77,308 are female (51%), 73,636 are male (48%), and 1,336 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has processed 2,173,406 tests with 2,021,126 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7%. Saturday’s update added 21,391 tests to the state’s total.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 25,860 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday morning changes to the modified Phase Two reopening plan that would take effect on September 1.

Among the changes, Cooper said weddings, funerals, and other similar ceremonies at event venues may resume at 1/3 capacity or up to 125 people, assuming proper social distancing is followed and masks are worn. He added ceremonies must be “carefully controlled and supervised.”

The mayor said transpotainment will also be able to resume at half capacity, with a maximum of ten people, who must all belong to the same party. Masks must be worn while standing.

Schools Moving Forward

The Metro Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday night that Metro Nashville Public Schools will continue virtual learning through the district’s fall break.

The role of school nurses has become more crucial during the pandemic, as districts across the mid-state continue to modify plans for student safety. Bettye Kinser, Maury County School Board Chair, told News 2 that Maury County Schools is hoping to create a plan that would hire more school nurses.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid. Though one of the initiatives is already being removed. On August 14, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a letter to lawmakers stating Gov. Bill Lee asked the department to remove the guidance on the plans for the child well-being checks.

Parents are questioning what they need to know to keep their kids safe during the pandemic and if the state is releasing enough information. Student privacy has become an ongoing national conversation in the wake of coronavirus with many questioning what information may be released and what should be kept private.

On August 18, Dr. Schwinn pointed to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as a top reason why the state won’t release specific COVID-19 data on students. She said local districts must make their own decisions on what to report.

The state addressed guidelines that could keep someone in isolation up to 24 days if they are exposed to COVID-19. Several school districts highlighted the 24-day quarantine period in communication with families this week, but the state said the guideline is nothing new.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

A Tennessee state lawmaker testing positive for COVID is getting a lot of attention because of how he might have contracted the virus. Nashville Democrat Bill Beck released a statement Thursday saying in part, “I will be shocked if I am the only member who caught COVID-19 while attending a special session.”