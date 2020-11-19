Tennessee reports 6,182 new weekly unemployment claims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee saw a small decrease in the second week of November, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor of Workforce.

The Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce reported 6,182 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending in November 14. The number of new claims for the week ending October 7 was 7,221.

The state reported a total of 53,976 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 4,322 claims. Qualified applicants are eligible for a maximum of 26 weeks of unemployment insurance in a year. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Before the week ending in September 26, Tennessee hadn’t reported less than 10,000 new weekly unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

A total of 919,763 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

