Tennessee reports 6,873 new weekly unemployment claims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee saw a small increase in the third week of November, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor of Workforce.

The Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce reported 6,873 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending in November 21. The number of new claims for the week ending November 14 was 6,182.

The state reported a total of 51,624 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 2,352 claims. Qualified applicants are eligible for a maximum of 26 weeks of unemployment insurance in a year. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Before the week ending in September 26, Tennessee hadn’t reported less than 10,000 new weekly unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

A total of 926,636 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.