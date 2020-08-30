Tennessee reports 835 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, August 30.

The health department reported 835 new cases, bringing the state to 153,115 total cases, a 0.5% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 149,469 are confirmed and 23,646 are probable.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average now sits at 1,311 additional cases per day.

TDH also confirmed 22 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 1,747 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 114,769 have recovered, an increase of 670 recoveries. The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 23 to 6,840. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 153,115 cases, 77,778 are female (51%), 74,022 are male (48%), and 1,345 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has conducted 2,185,364 tests with 2,032,249 negative results. The percentage for positive cases remains around 7%. Saturday’s update added 11,958 tests to the state’s total.