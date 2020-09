KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 942 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total to 181,439.

There were 20 additional deaths reported bringing that total to 2,216.

There are currently 706 hospitalizations which 100 less than what it was on Friday.

There are 1,801 new recoveries, bringing that total to 164,982.

There have been a total of 2,621,091 tests.