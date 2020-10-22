Tennessee reports 9,873 new weekly unemployment claims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped below 10,000 for for the third time in four weeks.

The Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce reported 9,873 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending in October 17. The number of new claims for the week ending October 10 was 10,145.

Tennessee hadn’t reported less than 10,000 new weekly unemployment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. The week ending in March 14 saw 2,702 unemployment claims before ballooning to 39,096 the following week.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee continued to drop. The state reported a total of 77,740 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of 12,767 claims. Qualified applicants are eligible for a maximum of 26 weeks of unemployment insurance in a year. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

A total of 891,598 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.