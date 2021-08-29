Tennessee schools can request remote learning due to virus

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s education commissioner says classrooms and schools facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and quarantines can request a temporary shift to remote instruction if their districts can show a need.

In a letter dated Friday, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said that while she remains committed to in-person instruction, schools and classrooms can now seek a waiver to state Board of Education rules that prevent districts from unilaterally requiring students to implement remote learning.

The letter comes as some school districts in Tennessee were forced to close due to an increase in coronavirus cases and quarantines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Jeep Invasion show benefits service dog nonprofit

Overdose call leads to drug discovery

Local 11-year-old organizes drive to help victims following Middle Tennessee flood

Remembering Ryan Knauss

Local 11-year-old organizes drive to help victims following Middle Tennessee floods

Man drowns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park