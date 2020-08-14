Tennessee secures commitment from the nation’s No.1-rated point guard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kennedy Chandler, the top-rated point guard prospect in the country, announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee on Friday.

The Memphis-native is the no. 1-rated point guard and the 12th overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to ESPN. Chandler was choosing between Tennessee, Memphis, North Carolina, Duke and North Carolina.

Chandler credited the recruiting efforts of Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes and assistant coach Kim English for influencing his decision when he announced his commitment in an Instagram Live interview with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.