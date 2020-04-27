Live Now
WATCH Good Morning Tennessee for breaking news, weather and sports

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts.

The Tennessee Department of Health said there were at least 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The 478 new cases represents a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total. The Tennessean reports it’s the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state.

At least 181 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday. The governor has said gyms, salons, barbershops and other close-contact shops will likely reopen later in May.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Doctor wary of Trump advice on anti-malaria drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor wary of Trump advice on anti-malaria drug"

Future of Little Ponderosa Zoo uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Little Ponderosa Zoo uncertain"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2020 State of the City Address

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2020 State of the City Address"

Blount Memorial Hospital furloughs more than 200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount Memorial Hospital furloughs more than 200"

Knox County businesses waiting for answers on reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County businesses waiting for answers on reopening plan"

CDC gives new recommendations for pet owners amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC gives new recommendations for pet owners amid pandemic"

BBB warns of COVID-19 testing scam calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of COVID-19 testing scam calls"

COVID-19 impacting Tennessee budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 impacting Tennessee budget"

Market Square Farmers' Market preparing to open next week at new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "Market Square Farmers' Market preparing to open next week at new location"

UT trustees looking ahead to fall semester, football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT trustees looking ahead to fall semester, football"

Testing events offered across East Tennessee this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing events offered across East Tennessee this weekend"

Gov. Lee gives retailers details on reopening guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee gives retailers details on reopening guidelines"

U.S. Postal Service working through COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Postal Service working through COVID-19 pandemic"

Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts"

Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office"

Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter