Tennessee sees spike in drug-related cases; TBI labs struggle to keep up with testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2019 could be a record year for Tennessee when it comes to the number of drug-related cases, according to state investigators.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Knoxville field office opened its doors to the media on Wednesday.

Special agents and lab technicians revealed the difficulties they are facing behind the scenes, especially when it came to drug testing.

They all said that the number of drug-related cases entering the lab has skyrocketed.

According to TBI data, from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, TBI labs have received 33,974 drug-related cases for testing.

For the entire year of 2018, TBI labs received 30,819 drug-related cases for testing.

TBI data chart showing the number of drug cases sent to TBI labs for testing. (2019 data based upon 1-1-19 to 6-30-19)

Meth

“Meth is our No. 2 drug this year. I’m expecting, with the rate that we’re going, that meth maybe our No. 1 drug next year,” Mike Lyttle, assistant director of forensic services division, said.

The number of methamphetamine samples sent to TBI has also increased over the past several years.

Since 2016, the amount of meth-related cases sent to the lab has doubled.

TBI graph showing the number of methamphetamine cases sent to TBI labs. (2019 data based upon 1-1-19 to 6-30-19)

“What we’re finding is these aren’t homemade meth cases anymore. These are cases that probably comes from the Mexican drug cartels,” Lyttle said.

He believes the reason is because it’s more cost effective to buy pure meth than it is to make it these days.

Tommy Farmer, a special agent in charge of the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force, said Tennessee used to be the meth manufacturing capital of the country, before the opioid epidemic.

“Stimulants following the flow of opioids is very common. Then the amount of the flow of really high grade methamphetamine coming across our borders (has) really driven down the price of methamphetamine and we just have a lot of it,” Farmer said.

Jim Williams, special agent in charge of the drug investigation division for upper East Tennessee, said TBI has been able to track where most of the meth in the state is coming from.

“The drug originates in Mexico with the cartels and it makes its way, for the most part, through Atlanta,” Williams said.

Marijuana

According to TBI data, marijuana is the No. 1 drug that is sent to TBI labs.

TBI data table ranking the type of drugs sent to TBI labs for testing. (2019 data based upon 1-1-19 to 6-30-19)

“Our turn around times for drug cases in general, we’re averaging about 30 weeks out of the Knoxville lab. And unfortunately hemp is a part of that,” Lyttle said.

Lyttle said marijuana used to be the easiest drug to test for, but because of hemp, it’s now the most difficult.

Both marijuana and hemp are Cannabis sativa.

Tennessee legalized hemp and defined it as Cannabis sativa containing less than 0.3% THC, which is the main psychoactive chemical of the cannabis plant.

Any product containing more than 0.3% THC is illegal.

Marijuana and hemp look, smell and feel the same.

Drug-detecting K-9 units can’t even be used to decipher the difference between the two plants.

“We’ve now initiated a three-step testing protocol where the first thing that we do is the same testing that we did in the past, but we’ve added an additional color test,” Lyttle said.

The additional color test is relatively new to law enforcement agencies across the country.

The first phase includes microscopically looking for cannabis characteristics, performing the original color test for compounds exclusive to Cannbis sativa and then performing the new color test to estimate the THC to CBD (the non-psychoactive compound in the plant) ratio.

Lyttle said that marijuana typically has a 9 to 1 ratio of THC to CBD, or greater.

The new color test sample will turn blue if the THC ratio is greater than CBD.

The new color test indicates the difference between THC and CBD based on the ratio, but does not indicate the actual percentages.

Lyttle said that sometimes, the first phase of tests is enough for prosecutors.

However, if the district attorneys need more proof to identify a sample as marijuana, then lab techs must move onto the second phase: threshold testing.

Lab techs will use instruments to determine if the sample has 1% or more of THC.

The third phase of testing will determine almost exactly how much THC is in the sample.

Confusing marijuana with hemp

Investigators out in the field have a hard time keeping up with the number of marijuana versus hemp investigations as well.

Farmer said that in 2018, there were 2,026 registered hemp growers in the state. As of two weeks ago, there were 3,769 new registered hemp growers in the state.

He said there is more than 51,000 acres of hemp farms across the state.

Williams said inspecting hemp farms alone, trying to determine if marijuana is also being grown, is very difficult and time-consuming.

“In the field it’s extraordinarily difficult to be able to determine if there’s an acre of real marijuana in there and the rest hemp, or if there’s an acre of hemp in 799 acres of marijuana,” Williams said.

TBI chart showing the number of marijuana cases sent to TBI labs. (2019 data based upon 1-1-19 to 6-30-19)

Farmer said that officers investigate hemp deliveries, they get calls from people thinking they smell marijuana or see suspicious activity with neighbors.

He also said there are new sets of crimes since hemp farming was legalized.

“Law enforcement are now responding to and investigating thefts of hemp plants and agricultural thefts,” Farmer said.

Another issue Farmer pointed out was that there was only one manufacture of the new color testing, and now law enforcement agencies across the country are requesting them.

Opioids

While marijuana is the No 1. drug being sent to TBI labs for testing, and meth is second in line, the opioid epidemic is still prevalent in the state, according to investigators.

TBI chart showing the number of fentanyl and similar compound cases sent to TBI labs. (2019 data based upon 1-1-19 to 6-30-19)

“Without questions crystal meth is our biggest drug problem by volume, but if you go by what’s causing the most deaths, it would be heroin and fentanyl,” Williams said.

He said that heroin found in Tennessee has mainly been coming from Detroit.

One lab tech said that the scariest trend they have seen is an increase of carfentanil found in drug samples.

Carfentanil is is 10,000 times stronger than morphine, and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Farmer said that most states across the country have hit a plateau or have seen decreases in the number opioid-related deaths, but the cases in Tennessee continued to rise from the year before.

However, Farmer believes those numbers will get better soon.