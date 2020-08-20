Tennessee sees uptick in unemployment claims during 2nd week of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly 800,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported the number of new claims for the week ending August 15 was 13,806, 3,000 more than the previous week’s new claims of 10,036.

The week ending in August 8 had marked the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 204,726 for the week ending August 15, which is down by about 4,000 from the previous week. A total of 795,116 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.