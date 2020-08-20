Tennessee sees uptick in unemployment claims during 2nd week of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly 800,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported the number of new claims for the week ending August 15 was 13,806, 3,000 more than the previous week’s new claims of 10,036.
The week ending in August 8 had marked the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.
Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.
The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 204,726 for the week ending August 15, which is down by about 4,000 from the previous week. A total of 795,116 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 137K total cases, more than 1,400 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Deaths up by 26, cases up by 2,022
- Experts answering your back-to-school questions this Sunday on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- What it means to be in quarantine versus isolation
- 97 active COVID-19 cases, 355 in isolation at University of Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 52nd death, weekly benchmarks all green, yellow
- Tennessee governor signs COVID-19 liability measure into law
- TN Dept. of Health updates quarantine guidelines for schools; now up to 24 days if living with positive COVID-19 person
- Despite precautions, family has 5 members sick with COVID-19 at same time
- Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return
- SEC releases fan health and safety guidelines
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 39 deaths from COVID-19 reported by state for Tuesday
- Hamblen County cancels 150th anniversary celebration
- UT Chancellor: Students that do not cooperate with contact tracing, filling out self-isolation form could be expelled