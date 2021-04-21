Tennessee Senate passes bill requiring fetal remains to be buried, cremated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would require aborted fetuses to be buried or cremated.

The bill, House Bill 1181, previously passed in the House and has passed in the Senate Wednesday with a 27 to six vote. It will now head to Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

If signed into law, women having an abortion or the facility performing it would be required to pay for cremation or burial. They would also have to determine the location for final disposal.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro).

“These unborn children, many of them up to almost full term, deserve the same dignity as any other human being,” Rudd said.

Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) criticized the bill, calling it “another attempt by the GOP to legislate women.”

“Women’s reproductive choices should not be up for legislative debate. Roe v. Wade is the law of the land and lets women make their own choices without further adding financial and mental and emotional burden on that. It’s a hard decision,” she said.

Pro-abortion advocates protesting against a bill that will require fetal remains to be buried or cremated. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/vR8HsIgLnS — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) April 21, 2021

Indiana, Ohio, and several other states have similar laws on fetal disposal. Although, some of the laws are being challenged in the courts.