Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander releases statement on 2020 election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Outgoing U.S. Senator from Tennessee Lamar Alexander has released a statement on the 2020 Presidential Election.
“If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one. That especially should be true, for example, on vaccine distribution.
Recounting votes and resolving disputes after a close election is not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that election results are valid.
Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election, and then made the best speech of his life accepting the result.
My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term.
The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.”Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn)
Alexander announced in 2018 he will not seek re-election after 18 years in the U.S. Senate. He will be replaced by Bill Hagerty.
Alexander previously served as Tennessee governor from 1979 to 1987. He also served as president of the University of Tennessee and U.S. Secretary of Education under President George H.W. Bush. He has served more combined years as governor and U.S. Senator than any other Tennessean.
