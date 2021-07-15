Tennessee Smokies charity softball event to benefit family of Gatlinburg police officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Smokies Stadium will host a charity softball tournament that will raise money to benefit the family of Gatlinburg Police Officer Robert Frederick. He was injured in a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of his daughter and father-in-law.

Frederick’s daughter, Shauna, 18, and his father-in-law Edmond Davis, 74, died in the May 29 house fire. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for burn treatment.

The money raised during the event will help cover costs incurred by the family.

The tournament will begin on July 20 at 6 p.m. .with gates opening at 5 p.m. This is a free event open to the public. During the tournament, $10 raffle tickets will be sold for items from various sponsors of the event.

Smokies concessions and GoTeez Locker Room will donate a portion of sales during the event back to the Frederick Family.

The tournament will consist of five teams made up local law enforcement, firefighters, EMS agencies and 911 emergency dispatchers. Each game will be 50 minutes long.

The Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union has a benefit account set up with Officer Frederick and his family for those who cannot attend. Donations can be made online or inside any local Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union branch.

Frederick has served in the Gatlinburg Police Department since November 2015. His daughter had recently graduated from Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. A GoFundMe has also been set up on behalf of Robert and Patricia Frederick by a close family friend.