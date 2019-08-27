Tennessee Smokies host local ‘Make-a-Wish’ kids

It was an extra special night out at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, one that really didn’t have anything to do with the game’s final score.

The Smokies hosted local ‘Make-a-Wish’ kids and their families. All the money raised from tonight’s ‘tennis ball toss’ went to ‘Make a Wish of East Tennessee.’ Fans buying tickets for admission could use a special code to support the cause, too.

One wish kid, Luke Lough, even got to throw out the first pitch before Saturday’s game against Birmingham.

“Luke’s getting to help sell tennis balls to raise money for another kid to go on a trip, and him getting to throw the first pitch was a dream come true for him and it meant the world to us as well,” Luke’s father Jessie Lough said.

It was also an early birthday present as Luke turns 6 in just a few days!