Tennessee Smokies offering in-stadium COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at their upcoming home game on June 11.

In partnership with the Sevier County Health Department, the Smokies announced that the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be available on June 11 from 5 pm-6:30 p.m. ahead of their 7 p.m. game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

“We are happy to do our part to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the return of baseball is something we have been looking forward to and we want to make sure all our fans are comfortable and safe with enjoying the game,” Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President explained. “We hope fans that plan on getting the vaccine take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Knoxville Chamber has approved the development of a proposed multi-use $65-million project downtown stadium that would see the Smokies return to Knoxville after 20 years in Sevier County. The proposal has yet to go before the Knoxville City Council or Knox County Commission. City and county leaders recently held a joint workshop to discuss the merits of the project.

Site developers have pledged to bring more than $100 million in private investment for residential properties, dining and retail businesses. Tennessee owner Randy Boyd and Knox Pro Soccer have announced discussions to bring professional soccer to the Old City stadium if it is approved.

Governor Bill Lee included $13.5 million in his budget proposal to help the sports authority pay for an estimated $65 million public stadium.