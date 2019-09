The Smokies, a minor-league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, said Monday they are searching for their grounds dog who went missing from the stadium.

Smokies fans,



We need your help! Our grounds dog has gone missing from the stadium. His name is Hound Dog. He was last seen on Bent Rd./Pollard Rd. and Kodak Rd. in Kodak, TN. If seen, please contact Eric at 865-363-7472. Help us find Hound Dog! pic.twitter.com/9AyqkOUyEA — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) September 9, 2019

‘Hound Dog’ was last seen in the area of Bent Road, Pollard Road and Kodak Road in Kodak, Tennessee.

If seen, contact Eric with the Smokies at 865-363-7472.