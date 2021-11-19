Tennessee has outscored opponents 21-5 in 7 games since their last loss on the way to an SEC title and 2 wins in the NCAA Tournament.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Goals from a pair of freshmen who played youth soccer together in Ohio powered the Tennessee Volunteers into the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

After dispatching in-state foes Lipscomb University in the opening round of the tournament, Tennessee traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on Washington State in a second round clash.

Jordan Fusco, an SEC All-Freshman Team selection, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with an assist from All-SEC First Team member Mackenzie George. Less than 10 minutes later, the Vols extended their lead thanks to a goal by SEC Freshman of the Year Taylor Huff.

Fusco and Huff played club soccer for Internationals SC in Ohio before signing to play together at the University of Tennessee.

Washington State was reduced to 10 players after midfielder Sydney Studer was issued a second yellow in the 64th minute. Tennessee saw out a scoreless second half to complete a 2-0 victory over the Cougars.

Tennessee will face off with the winner of No. 2-seeded Michigan and Wake Forest on Sunday for a spot in the quarterfinals. A win on Sunday would match the deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history, a level reached only once before in 2018.

Tennessee improved their record to 20-2, extending the program record for most wins in a single season. The win also saw Tennessee set a program record for most shutouts in a season with 13.

Tennessee offense has been red hot since their last regular season loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 21. The Vols have outscored their opponents 21-5 in seven games since that span on the way to an SEC Tournament title and two wins in the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers have now reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the seventh time since 2001. UT is now 16-10-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.