KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After claiming their first SEC Tournament title since 2008, Tennessee will enter the NCAA Tournament at their joint highest ranking in program history.

The Volunteers came in at No. 6 in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings released following their 3-0 win over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament championship. The ranking matches the highest-ever in program history, which was previously reached in 2007.

Tennessee will enter their first NCAA Tournament since 2018 as a No. 3 seed. The Vols will kick off their tournament campaign Friday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. against Lipscomb University. The winner will advance to the second round to take on the winner of Washington State and Montana.

It’s already been a season for the record books on Rocky Top. Their 18 wins have matched the program record for most in a single season, a feat that has already earned coach Brian Pensky SEC Coach of the Year honors.

After notching 7 goals and four assists, Taylor Huff was named SEC Freshman of the Year as well as earning spots on the SEC All-Freshman team and Second Team All-SEC. Tennessee’s Jordan Fusco and Claire Rain were also named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Senior defender Abbey Burnette was named the MVP of the SEC Tournament. Defender Wrenne French and forward Jaida Thomas were also named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Tennessee will make its 13th appearance at the NCAA Tournament since 2001 and has reached the Sweet 16 on six occasions during that span. The opener against Lipscomb will be the 17th NCAA Tournament game on Rocky Top, where they boast a record of 13-2-1.