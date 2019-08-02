Tennessee Speaker of the House to resign Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is expected to resign Friday, months after a scandal surrounding racist and sexist text messages surfaced.

In June, Rep. Casada announced he would step down from his post on August 2. The month prior, his colleagues in the State House voted “no confidence” in Rep. Casada’s leadership.

The House Republican Caucus chose Rep. Cameron Sexton of Crossville as their nominee to replace Rep. Casada. The strong Republican majority in the House makes it likely he will serve as speaker.

The full State House will vote for the new House Speaker on August 22.

