Tennessee SR 70N in Hawkins County reopens; road has been closed since February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes of Tennessee State Route 70N in Hawkins County are now open to the public according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. SR 70N has been closed since heavy rains in February.

“Motorists will experience one lane conditions at various times until the project is completed as crews finish contract work adjacent to the roadway,” a TDOT press release said. “Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present throughout the month finishing this work.”

Work is expected to be done during normal daytime work hours.

Motorists will also encounter one lane roadway controlled by a traffic signal at log mile 16.8. A smaller slide there requires construction. That work will begin Dec. 13.