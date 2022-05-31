NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In celebration of the 30th anniversary of National Trails Day, the Tennessee State Parks will host free guided hikes at all 56 state parks. Tennessee State Parks is also celebrating its 85th anniversary.

Although National Park Day is Saturday, June 4, the Radnor Lake State Park’s celebration will kick off on Friday, June 3.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

The National Trails Day Hikes are the third of the state’s annual Signature Hikes, following the First Day Hikes and Spring Hikes, with the last being After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 25.

The ranger-led hikes include day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes. Some parks will host special post-hike celebrations.

For more information, visit National Trails Day Hike.