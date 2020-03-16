1  of  2
Breaking News
Knox County Schools will close until April 3 Gov. Lee urges all TN schools to close as soon as possible
Closings
There are currently 31 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennessee State Parks remaining open throughout COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  All 56 of Tennessee’s state parks will remain open as officials continue to monitor the impact of coronavirus COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Tennessee State Parks said the parks are open and free of charge for outdoor recreation

Time outdoors is proven to relieve stress and improve mental and physical health and is a way to maintain social distance. Local and state parks are useful destinations to find solitude in nature and enjoy the outdoors for solo adventurers and small groups alike, the department said in a release.

“Many Tennesseans are going through a stressful time right now, and being outside can help relieve some of that stress and improve our overall well-being,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “At our State Parks, Tennesseans are able to find solace and joy in nature without compromising good public health practices.”

Parks provide opportunities for both adventure-seekers and those looking for relaxation and solitude with open green spaces and miles of trails, individuals and families can explore on their own or establish a safe distance between themselves and others, according to release.

There is a State Park within an hour of every Tennessean. The Cumberland Trail offers challenging and stunning trail segments, spanning from Chattanooga to Kentucky. Parks like Panther Creek and Roan Mountain offer beginner to advanced mountain biking trails. Paddlers and fishermen and women can get on the water from Reelfoot Lake in West Tennessee to Tims Ford near Chattanooga.

Paved trails near Nashville at Radnor Lake and Long Hunter provide easy walking opportunities for Middle Tennesseans. Birdwatching and wildflower walks can create a setting for a more contemplative experience. Visitors can also use a park as their landscape for a picnic, to read a book or practice photography skills. For more ideas on park experiences during this time, see here.

Parks are taking recommended precautions to provide a safe environment for staff and visitors, while recognizing the need for Tennesseans to practice self-care both mentally and physically.

Tennessee State Parks encourages visitors to follow guidance provided by the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health, and to use discretion based on personal health needs. For more details about what Tennessee State Parks are doing to help keep visitors healthy, click here.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

Easing anxiety over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

Ice Bears navigate suspended play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues"

State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus"

Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms"

First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus"

How to talk to your children about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to talk to your children about the coronavirus"

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter