NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A Tennessee lawmaker wants to require chemical castration for convicted sex offenders with victims under the age of 13 as part of their parole.

State Representative Bruce Griffey’s bill is only a proposal as of right now. If it became alaw it would make it so offenders would have to undergo chemical castration within one month of being released on parole.

A person would be allowed to refuse chemical castration but they would have to return to custody.