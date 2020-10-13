Tennessee state senator resting at hospital after aneurysm

Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, asks a question during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The special session was called by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to pass liability reforms to protect businesses from lawsuits prompted by reopening after the coronavirus quarantine. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator is resting comfortably at the hospital after suffering an aneurysm last week.

Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Darlene Schlicher said Sen. Kerry Roberts was feeling better and getting a lot of rest as of Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Schlicher said the Springfield lawmaker would be closely monitored by hospital staff in the coming days.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally tweeted on Friday that Roberts suffered the aneurysm that afternoon and was hospitalized.

Please join me in wishing the best for Senator @kerryeroberts and his family during this time. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) October 10, 2020

An aneurysm is a bulging blood vessel, according to the Mayo Clinic.