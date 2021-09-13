Tennessee state senator set to face trial on theft charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator charged with charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses is set to go to trial.

Jury selection was scheduled Monday in the trial of state Sen. Katrina Robinson.

The Memphis Democrat was elected to the General Assembly in 2018. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.

Robinson was charged in July 2020 with stealing funds from federal grants slated for The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for jobs in the health care field.

Robinson used more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for personal expenses such as her wedding and honeymoon, a 2016 Jeep Renegade for her daughter, travel and entertainment for her family, and an event for her state Senate campaign, prosecutors said.

Robinson’s attorney, Janika White, said Robinson would be vindicated.