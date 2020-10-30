Tennessee students participate in 2020 Student Mock Election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The votes are in for the 2020 presidential and U.S. Senate elections, at least among Tennessee grade school students.

More than 37,000 students from 262 schools cast votes in the 2020 Student Mock Election. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the statewide results Friday at West Valley Middle School.

“We hope students and teachers both enjoyed participating in this year’s student mock election.  Our goal is to get students in the habit of voting and being civically engaged,” Hargett said. 

Students in Pre-K through high school from public, private and home school associations participated in the mock election. Participants received “I Voted” stickers.

President Donald Trump won the mock vote with 52.3% compared to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 32.7%. Musician Kanye West picked up 10.2% of the vote.

In the race for Senate, students chose Bill Hagerty over Marquita Bradshaw.

State Sen. Becky Massey and State Rep. Jason Zachary were also at the event.

“Being involved in the democratic process is essential for our nation, and mock elections are an important learning tool that provides Tennessee students with a real world experience in voting,” Massey said. “I hope that these students use this experience to become more involved in their community and to develop the habit of becoming lifelong voters.”

“Our students had tremendous excitement and energy as they cast their ballot and let their voices be heard,” Zachary said. “These types of events are critical because they drive home the importance of election participation for Tennessee’s next generation of leaders.”

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas gave remarks and West Valley Principal David Claxton announced the school’s election results. Karen Peterman, an eighth-grade teacher at West Valley, led a Q&A with Secretary Hargett, where he answered students’ questions about the importance of voting and civic engagement.

“This voter education program is a great opportunity for our students to learn about democracy and the importance of voting,” Principal Claxton said. “We are grateful for Secretary Hargett for coming to West Valley Middle School and being with our students to announce the statewide results of this mock election.”

Student Mock Election Presidential totals across the state

  • Donald J. Trump                        Republican      19,365   52.3%
  • Joseph R. Biden                        Democrat          12,115   32.7%
  • Kanye West                              Independent     3,806    10.2%
  • Alyson Kennedy                       Independent      365        >1%
  • Jo Jorgensen                            Independent      361        >1%
  • Howie Hawkins                          Independent      287        >1%
  • Gloria La Riva                            Independent      261        >1%
  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente   Independent      256        >1%
  • Don Blankenship                       Independent      198        >1%

Student Mock Election Senate totals across the state

  • Bill Hagerty                                Republican        19,545    62%
  • Marquita Bradshaw                    Democrat         11,892    38%

The Secretary of State’s office first introduced the Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election.

