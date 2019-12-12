Tennessee Supreme Court delays execution for Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman

Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has delayed the execution for a man on death row.

Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman has been on Tennessee’s death row for more than 30 years.

He was convicted of killing a suspected drug dealer in 1986.

Now, the Tennessee Supreme Court has granted a stay of his execution which was set on April 16, 2020.

Supporters for Abdur’Rahman believe his trial was unjust as eight jurors said they no longer have confidence in their verdict.

The delay will give time to a lower court who will consider the defendant’s argument on whether he should be on death row or not.